Multiple sideshow activities plague the Bay on Saturday

(KRON) – Several sideshow activities occurred on Saturday in the Bay Area, according to multiple police agencies. Four people were arrested and one person broke their ankle.

San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge

Around 3:17 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol San Francisco was dispatched to westbound Interstate 80 on the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge for a sideshow. Responding CHP officers arrived two minutes later and located more than 100 vehicles blocking all the westbound traffic lanes. The officers requested additional units.

According to CHP, multiple cars were directly engaging in the sideshow. CHP said several pedestrians were outside their respective vehicles, walking in the traffic lanes.

The crowd began to disperse as additional CHP officers arrived. Four individuals were detained. Upon further investigation, two of the detainees were minors. The other two were arrested and cited for aiding/abetting in the sideshow activity. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.

The westbound lanes were cleared at 3:35 a.m., according to CHP.

Mountain View

A sideshow occurred In Mountain View at North Bernardo Avenue and East Middlefield Road at around 11:55 p.m.

A Pittsburg resident sustained a broken ankle. No other injuries were reported, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Oakland

There were two sideshows reported in Oakland on Saturday. The first sideshow occurred in the 4200 block of International Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Police said nearly 100 vehicles and dozens of spectators engaged in illegal sideshow activity. Vehicles fled as officers arrived.

Half an hour later, sideshow activity was located in Park Boulevard and Park Boulevard Way. According to police, responding officers observed dozens of vehicles and hundreds of spectators engaged in illegal sideshow activity.

Oakland PD said both sideshows are an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510) 777-8570.

Menlo Park

Menlo police officers responded to the intersection of Willow Road and Newbridge Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The responding officers said there were approximately 100 cars that completely shut down the intersection for a sideshow. Around 200 people crowded in the street, according to the Menlo Police Department.

According to police, one of the officer’s patrol vehicles was damaged due to the crowd kicking and jumping on the hood.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests were made.

CHP officers are unsure if the sideshows are correlated.

