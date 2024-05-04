Multiple shots fired in Tracy parking lot leads to arrest

(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested after several people reported shots fired in a parking lot, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Around 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, the Tracy Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding shots fired in the 300 block of West 11th Street. Police said that because of evidence found in the area and witness statements, an armored recovery vehicle was deployed to assist officers.

Witnesses testimony reportedly led TPD to a 38-year-old Tracy man who was in a nearby parking lot. He was found to be associated with a nearby apartment that was subsequently searched.

During the search, police said they found a soft rifle case with an “unserialized,” short-barreled AR-style rifle. The resident denied knowledge of the rifle and believed it belonged to the detained suspect. After completion of the search, the suspect was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on gun-related charges.

