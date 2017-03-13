Multiple Shots Fired During Ferguson Protests

Protesters gathered around Ferguson Market and Liquor on Sunday after new facts emerged in the Michael Brown shooting case.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired in Ferguson, Missouri, during a protest Sunday night that drew around a hundred people after new details emerged in the Michael Brown shooting death. Reports on social media said the police made a number of arrests at the scene of the protests around Ferguson Market and Liquor.

Protesters gathered in the area after a new video— a surveillance video obtained for use in an upcoming documentary — showed the 18-year old black man shopping at Ferguson Market a few hours before he was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014. The documentary — “Stranger Fruit” — premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday and sparked the weekend protests.

According to the documentary’s director Jason Pollock, the video — which shows possible exchange of marijuana at the store — disputes the Ferguson police’s claim that Brown robbed the store later in the day, the New York Times reported.

A lawyer for Ferguson Market, however, claimed that the video was doctored to show the exchange of marijuana at the store, saying the store will release the full video Monday.

Following the emergence of new facts in the Brown shooting, protesters gathered around the store Sunday night, when at least seven shots were reported from across the street. The police cleared out the parking lot and made some arrests, according to several posts on Twitter.

Soon after, shots were again heard at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Darren Wilson, the officer who shot and killed Brown, left the force after massive protests that followed the shooting. He was, however, cleared of criminal wrongdoing in Brown’s death by the Justice Department.

