Multiple serious injuries reported after vehicle rams into Texas public safety office

A tractor-trailer rammed into a Texas public safety office, leaving multiple people suffering from serious injuries, according to reports.

“A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham [Department of Public Safety] Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries,” the Texas Department of Public Safety posted on X just before 12.30pm. Brenham is about 80 miles northwest of Houston.

Texas state Sen Lois Kolkhorst, who represents Brenham, called the incident “an intentional, criminal act” after speaking to law enforcement officials.

A suspect has been arrested, DPS said, adding “there is no further threat to the community.”

The agency advised people to avoid the area.

#Breaking - A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries.



PIO is headed to the scene.



Please stay clear of the area as investigators and medical personnel respond to the area.



Updates will be provided here. — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 12, 2024

Three people are in critical condition and four others suffered serious injuries, Click2Houstonreported, adding that helicopters have been called to take the critically wounded individuals to local hospitals.

The vehicle was stolen, according to KBTX.

The Independent has not independently verified this information.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Independent has reached out to the agency for more information.

