Multiple rounds of powerful thunderstorms, possible tornado to sweep through KC area

The weather will make for a bumpy ride over the next couple of days across the Kansas City area as multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to push through the region, the National Weather Service said.

Before the storms arrive, the metro area will see another summer-like day, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s, according to the weather service.

At 6 a.m. Monday, the temperature at Kansas City International Airport was already 65 degrees, which is the average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City.

The first round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move into the area Monday afternoon and evening. The weather service said storms are expected to form across northwest Missouri and extend along a boundary that stretches to Columbia, Missouri.

The primary threat from this round will be damaging winds and small hail, according to the weather service. The Kansas City area is under a slight risk of severe weather, while parts of Kansas and Nebraska have a greater chance of severe thunderstorms, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Powerful thunderstorms likely

Around sunrise on Tuesday, a second round of strong to severe storms will move from eastern Kansas into the Kansas City area. This line of storms will move through the area during the morning, according to the weather service.

The third round of storms is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado are likely from the strong to severe storms, with the highest potential coming Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.

“It is worth noting that Tuesday’s afternoon’s storm expectations could be significantly altered by the results of Tuesday morning’s storms,” the weather service said in its weather story.

The weather service advises having multiple ways of receiving warnings as well as an action plan due to the threat of severe weather.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Cooler weather coming

Looking ahead to the end of the week, cooler temperatures are expected and will fall below average by the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s on Wednesday, the mid-60s on Thursday, the mid to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is another chance of rain on Thursday into Friday, followed by mainly dry weather for the weekend.