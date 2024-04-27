Multiple power outages reported across northeast Kansas

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Thousands of Evergy customers are without power Saturday due to a severe weather system in northeast Kansas.

Nearly 7,000 people are without power in and around the population centers of Manhattan and Junction City on April 27, according to the Evergy outage map. More outages are being reported in some small towns in the nearby areas as well.

LIVE: Tornado warnings active in northeast Kansas

Damage reports are starting to come in for areas around Junction City, including for multiple trees being knocked over. A semi truck has also been reportedly knocked over by strong winds on I-70 near the town of Chapman in Dickinson County.

