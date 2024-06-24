Multiple people taken to hospital in early-morning shooting in Dayton

Jun. 24—Multiple people were transported to the hospital following a shooting reported early Monday morning in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. near South Euclid and Home avenues.

At least four people were taken to the hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.