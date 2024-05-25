Multiple people survive plane crash near Missouri airport

BUTLER, Mo. — Multiple people have survived after a plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Bates County Sheriff’s office alerted about a small airplane that crashed by the Butler Missouri airport.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found an airplane in a hay field east of the runways.

The pilot had been able to parachute from the plane prior to the plane crashing and was located at an hanger at the airport.

Everyone on the plane was treated by EMS and released at the scene. The plane is a total loss.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the NTSB and the FAA in this investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.