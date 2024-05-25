Multiple people struck by gunfire in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — Several people are in the hospital after being shot in Sacramento on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 1:07 p.m., SPD said it responded to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile boy with at least one non-life-threading gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Person found dead in Sacramento hoarded-home fire

Shortly after, SPD said they discovered two additional men at the hospital who also sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a building that was struck with gunfire.



Police said it is unclear if the three individuals are involved in the same shooting and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.