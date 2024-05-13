Multiple people stabbed in Utica over weekend

Several people were stabbed in Utica over the weekend, following fights in the 1300 block of Whitesboro Street, the Utica Police Department said in a statement.

On Sunday, May 12, at around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a large, disorderly group on Whitesboro Street that had broken into a fight.

Utica Police

After several minutes, the group was dispersed, but officers learned that someone had been stabbed multiple times in the back. The Utica Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Wynn Hospital.

As this was occurring, another victim had been stabbed and was transported to Wynn via a private vehicle, police said.

The second victim was in extremely critical condition and that his heart had been pierced, requiring immediate surgery. Police said the victim is in serious condition, but expected to make a full recovery.

The Utica Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation based on the severity of the injuries.

At around the same time, an unrelated stabbing occurred on the 600 block of Court Street, police said.

During this incident, police said an altercation took place between two parties and during the fight one male brandished a knife and stabbed the other in the back several times.

These injuries are not considered life-threatening and the Criminal Investigations Division has been assigned to the case.

The Utica Police Department is asking anyone with any information to submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica police investigating stabbings that took place over the weekend