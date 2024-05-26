Multiple people involved in shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, police say

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting along North Ocean Boulevard in which one person received life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the shooting about 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Multiple people are being detained, according to a Facebook post by police.

It is unclear what occurred and additional details about the incident were unavailable.

This is a developing story.