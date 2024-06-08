Multiple people injured in Compton shooting

A shooting has left multiple people injured near Compton College Friday night.

The incident happened at a home near Greenleaf Boulevard and South Mayo Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., according to the Compton Sheriff’s Station.

It’s unclear how many people were involved as authorities responded to the residence.

Sky5 footage of the scene shows police surrounding a home with a large backyard. One person was seen lying by the pool area, however, the extent of their injuries has not been released by authorities.



























Several portions of the backyard were cordoned off as investigators scoured the property for evidence.

Several canopies and covered sitting areas in the backyard appeared to have been knocked over while a lot of debris was scattered across the lawn.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.