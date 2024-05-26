Multiple people detained after late night shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a Saturday night shooting along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, police said.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard. Authorities said multiple people have been detained as the investigation continues.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.