Multiple people charged for Lancaster County stabbing that injures one

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A stabbing in Lancaster County on Monday left one man injured and multiple others with charges, according to police.

Alvin Serrano, 41, and Luis Roman-Irizzary, 45, face charges from the stabbing in Lancaster City that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, Lancaster City Police said.

According to the charges filed by Lancaster City Police, the assault happened at the 1st block of N. Queen Street, near the Lancaster City Visitor’s Center, just before 6:30 a.m.

Police found the victim, suffering from two stab wounds, who was able to give investigating officers a clothing description of the attacker. Police said the victim reported that before they were stabbed, they punched Serrano in the face.

According to the complaint, Serrano was found by police, and he had injuries consistent with being hit in the face along with a clothing description that matched the one police were given.

Serrano did admit to police that he was the one who attacked the man, according to the criminal complaint, and there was surveillance video that caught the incident, including Serrano talking to Roman-Irizzary, who police say handed him the knife.

Roman-Irizzary allegedly admitted to police when he was interviewed that he provided the knife that was used in the stabbing, the complaint says.

Online court documents show Serrano and Roman-Irizzary are both facing felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy from the stabbing. Serrano also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Police said that the victim faces charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, but there is no criminal docket for him as of Tuesday.

The duo is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post bails which have been set at $50,000 for Roman-Irizzary and $75,000 for Serrano.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

