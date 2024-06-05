Multiple people arrested, deputy bitten by dog during investigation in Guyton

A deputy from the Effingham County Sheriff's Office was bitten by a dog Tuesday afternoon while conducting an investigation in Guyton. Details surrounding the investigation are unknown but according to a press release, the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m.

As officers approached the residence at 1409 Courthouse Road, the male subject fled and entered the home while another female was found barricaded behind a door.

The male eventually surrendered but while taking the female inside the home into custody, the homeowner's dog bit one of the deputies. The dog was then shot and killed. It is unclear which person the dog belonged to.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

In all, three individuals were taken into custody.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Three arrested during investigation in Guyton