Multiple overnight car crashes leave two dead, three arrested for DUI in Tacoma

Three separate DUI-suspected car crashes in the Tacoma area on Saturday night resulted in two fatalities, three hospitalizations, and three arrests.

The first crash was reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) at 2:16 a.m., on State Route 512 near Canyon Road East heading westbound.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, the route was closed for an investigation after two people lost their lives.

Troopers are on scene with this fully blocking collision. I’m saddened to announce that two people have died in this crash.



WB SR 512 will be closed between 31st and Canyon RD for the investigation. https://t.co/hqgKeXiLsl — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) June 2, 2024

Trooper Dattilo shared the circumstances of the crash, saying, “This collision occurred due to a wrong-way driver striking another vehicle head-on. The two deceased victims are both from the victim vehicle. The causing driver is in custody for two counts of DUI Vehicular Homicide.”

According to the trooper, a third occupant from the victim’s car was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and an infant that was in the car that had caused the crash was not injured. Puyallup Police Department and WSDOT Tacoma assisted in road closures during the investigation, and by 10 a.m. the roadway had reopened.

Minutes after the first accident had been reported, WSDOT Tacoma posted about another collision on Interstate 5 heading northbound, near South 56th Street. Only three lanes were closed to start, but shortly after all northbound lanes were blocked.

According to Trooper Dattilo, this collision was caused by a wrong-way driver who struck another car head-on. A passenger from the victim’s car had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver who caused the crash was arrested for DUI vehicular assault.

By around 7 a.m., the troopers had cleared the road and reopened the highway.

Troopers are on scene with this collision as well, NB I5 at 56th. All northbound lanes are blocked until further notice. Traffic is being diverted to the 56th St exit. https://t.co/hCuK6h4pTB — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) June 2, 2024

Around 4:30 a.m., a crash on Interstate 5 southbound near the Interstate 705 interchange was reported, and crews from the Washington State Patrol and Tacoma Fire responded.

Trooper Datillo told drivers to expect an extended closure as Tacoma police closed the road for an investigation.

Troopers and @TacomaFire are on scene with blocking collisions NB I705 from SB I5. The roadway is fully blocked. pic.twitter.com/jd0eR0Y3Gi — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) June 2, 2024

According to the trooper, a car heading in the wrong direction struck a small SUV head-on, and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. After the initial crash, another car traveling northbound came through the scene and struck one of the people from the victim’s car of the first crash. That occupant was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Troopers say that the third car stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The road was opened back up for travelers around 10 a.m.