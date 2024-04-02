Multiple nighttime closures scheduled for Cranberry Interchange during April

CRANBERRY TWP. ― Motorists traveling through the Cranberry Interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike may need to plan around several closures and ongoing roadwork throughout April.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced several closures will occur in the coming weeks as workers continue maintenance and repairs to the ramps that connect northbound and southbound traffic from Route 19 to Interstate 76. The majority of the work will occur at night.

Overnight work will cause restrictions in the area from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily until Friday, April 5. Additional closures will begin on April 8 and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, April 8, at 5 a.m. to Friday, April 12, at 5 a.m.

Monday, April 15, at 5 a.m. to Friday, April 19, at 5 a.m.

Monday, April 22, at 5 a.m. to Friday, April 26, at 5 a.m.

Monday, April 29, at 5 a.m. to Friday, May 3, at 5 a.m.

During these closures, the following detours will be placed on the turnpike:

S. Route 19 Southbound to PA Turnpike/I-76 East

At the intersection of U.S. 19 and PA-228 (Mars-Criders Road), turn left

Travel 0.2 miles and take the exit for I-79 South/Pittsburgh

Travel 0.4 miles and take the exit for I-76, PA Turnpike/Youngstown, OH, Harrisburg

Travel 0.6 miles follow signs for I-76 East/Harrisburg onto I-76 East

U.S. Route 19 Northbound to PA Turnpike/I-76 East and West

At the intersection of U.S. 19 and PA-228 (Mars-Criders Road), turn right

Travel 0.2 miles and take the exit for I-79 South/Pittsburgh

Travel 0.4 miles and take the exit for I-76, PA Turnpike/Youngstown, OH, Harrisburg

Follow signs for I-76 East/Harrisburg onto PA Turnpike/I-76 East or I-76 West/Youngstown, OH onto PA Turnpike/I-76 West

Motorists are advised to practice caution when driving in the area for the workers' safety. Drivers can check the condition of the road and project status live on the 511PA website and smartphone app.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Multiple nighttime closures scheduled for Cranberry Interchange