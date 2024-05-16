Multiple mailboxes in Horizon vandalized, mail stolen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple residential mailboxes were vandalized in Horizon City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible suspect(s).

According to USPIS, the incident happened between May 9 and May 15, 2024, in the 1400 block of Ascension Rd and Temperance St.

Anyone with information about these crimes must contact the USPIS at 877-876-2455 (say “Law enforcement”) and reference Case No. 4142298-MT.

