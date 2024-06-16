Multiple injuries reported in crashes along I-75 in Bartow County over the weekend

Multiple crashes on Interstate 75 in Bartow County on Saturday caused lane closures and injuries.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Troopers were called out to investigate a two-car crash on I-75 SB mile marker 281, involving a 2023 Kenworth CMV car hauler and a 2015 Audi A6.

Troopers said the Audi hit the CMV, causing the driver of the Audi to lose control of the car and hit a guardrail.

The passenger was ejected from the car after the car hit the guardrail.

GSP said the driver of the Audi was under the influence. Both passengers in the Audi were taken to the hospital.

Due to the debris from the crash, two lanes were closed for an hour.

Another crash on I-75 between mile marker 283 and 288 had all lanes of I-75 temporarily closed.

According to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes on I-75 between mile markers 283 and 288 were closed due to several accidents.

BCSO and GSP confirmed that the Emerson Police Department is investigating a crash on I-75 at mile marker 286.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said first responders and law enforcement agencies were on the scene responding to crashes involving multiple vehicles. Several people were treated for injuries.

***Traffic Alert*** Interstate 75 between mile marker 283 to 288, all lanes temporarily stopped due to several... Posted by Bartow County Sheriff's Office (Official) on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Even a life flight responded to the scene.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to EPD and we are waiting to hear back.

On Saturday, BCSO said drivers had to use Allatoona Dam Rd/ Red Top Mtn. exits in Emerson and Main Street in Cartersville as alternate routes.

