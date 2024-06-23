Multiple hospitalized after crash on Interstate 70 in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people have been taken to various hospitals after a crash Sunday morning on a west Columbus highway.

A police dispatcher said that a call was received just after 8 a.m. on a crash at Interstate 70 westbound at North Hague Avenue involving two vehicles. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said that five people were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Of the five victims, one is in critical condition, one is in serious condition, and two are in stable condition.

Interstate 70 west at North Hague Avenue as well as lanes on Interstate 670 west at I-70 are closed because of the crash. Click here for the latest traffic conditions in central Ohio.

