Multiple Homes Destroyed From Tornado | April 3, 2024 | News 19 at 5 p.m.

TechCrunch

The Indian government has finally resolved a years-long cybersecurity issue that exposed reams of sensitive data about its citizens. A security researcher exclusively told TechCrunch he found at least hundreds of documents containing citizens' personal information — including Aadhaar numbers, COVID-19 vaccination data, and passport details — spilling online for anyone to access. At fault was the Indian government's cloud service, dubbed S3WaaS, which is billed as a "secure and scalable" system for building and hosting Indian government websites.