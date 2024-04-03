Multiple Homes Destroyed From Tornado | April 3, 2024 | News 19 at 5 p.m.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Brandon Beane didn't hide the Bills have some moves to make.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
I headed to Korea to take the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car for a drive. It's a lightweight, caged, and big-winged version of Hyundai's EV rocket ship.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
This pruner allows you to tackle branches that would typically require larger manual loppers, all in the compact size of a one-handed tool.
The surging Treasury yields raised the alarm for investors that rates may stay higher for longer. But the reasons why actually show the economy and stock market coming from a place of strength.
The Indian government has finally resolved a years-long cybersecurity issue that exposed reams of sensitive data about its citizens. A security researcher exclusively told TechCrunch he found at least hundreds of documents containing citizens' personal information — including Aadhaar numbers, COVID-19 vaccination data, and passport details — spilling online for anyone to access. At fault was the Indian government's cloud service, dubbed S3WaaS, which is billed as a "secure and scalable" system for building and hosting Indian government websites.
Investors are growing gloomy about the chances the Fed will delay a rate cut until the second half of the year.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
GM reported Q1 sales figures for the US that topped estimates, though they were down compared to a year ago due to lower fleet sales. GM said sales of trucks and pickups powered results at the retail level.
Fans rave about how good these feel — and sound — in their ears. 'I was blown away.'
The unemployment rate is ticking up in states across the country but economists argue this might not be a sign of a looming recession.
The 2024 Mercedes CLA 4Matic 250 is a sporty sedan with a premium interior that competes against BMW and Audi in the compact luxury sedan segment.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
The manufacturing sector showed signs of a rebound in March, supporting Wall Street's view that a stronger economy will help broaden out the stock market rally.