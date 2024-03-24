Multiple Hollywood Hills homes red-tagged due to landslide threat
Another storm hit Southern California Sunday, bringing with it periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds in various parts of the region.
The ground throughout parts of SoCal is oversaturated due to the multiple storms that pummeled the area so far over the winter, causing concern for dangerous mudslides and debris flow.
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that there has been soil movement in an area of the Hollywood Hills. Three houses have been red-tagged due to the threat of a landslide, which is coming from directly behind the homes.
There is a collapsed hillside behind the red-tagged homes, which is causing mud and debris to seep into the back of the properties.
Even though Southern California experienced a multi-year drought, the added wet weather could reactivate landslides in areas where the soil hasn’t shifted in a long time.
“They stop moving during a multi-year drought,” local geologist Mike Phipps said to KTLA 5’s Rachel Menitoff. “Now, they might start moving again.”
Phipps adds that dangerous landslides and debris flow could occur months, or even years after a period of wet weather because the water will have had time to seep in and destabilize the ground.
Parts of Southern California are already on high alert due to the previous storms still impacting the soil.
Multiple homes were red-tagged in Rancho Palos Verdes last month, as the Seaview area experienced serious damage due to landslides.
Several properties in Sherman Oaks and Torrance were also damaged due to the oversaturated soil.
The concern for dangerous mudslides and debris flow will continue to be elevated as another storm is expected to hit Southern California next weekend.
