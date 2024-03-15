Multiple guns, drugs seized after Yuba City home search, police officials say

Mar. 14—Three people were arrested last week after a significant amount of guns, drugs, ammo and money were allegedly seized following a Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) search of a residence in Yuba City, officials said Wednesday.

With assistance from the Yuba City Police Department and the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, a search warrant was executed at 1751 Corsica Dr. in Yuba City, according to NET-5 officials.

During that search, agents allegedly found and confiscated 310.2 grams gross weight of marijuana; 55.2 grams net weight of psilocybin mushrooms; drug packaging materials; eight firearms, including a "miscellaneous" 9mm, a .357 magnum, and a .22 long rifle; .45 caliber ammunition; Alprazalam pills; brass knuckles; 14 500 mg and 600 mg THC candy gummies; 13 THC vape cartridges; and $4,412 in U.S. currency.

As a result of the alleged discovery, three people at the Yuba City home were arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail, officials said.

According to NET-5, Ilia Tchernovski was arrested for possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis for sale. Andre Hilling was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled narcotic, and possession of metal knuckles. Tiffany Canter was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and a felony arrest warrant from the Modesto Police Department for burglary.

As of Thursday afternoon, none were listed as being at Sutter County Jail, according to online records.

"The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) appreciates the collaborative efforts from local law enforcement agencies and the community," NET-5 officials said in a statement. "These relationships are crucial in combating narcotics and gang related activities in the Yuba-Sutter area."