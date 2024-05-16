Multiple Grand Strand cities see population increase in 2023, census data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple cities along the Grand Strand saw a population increase in 2023, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data.

Myrtle Beach saw a 3.31% increase from 2022 to 2023, followed by North Myrtle Beach and Conway at 2.28% and 2.08%, respectively. Loris also saw a big change, increasing its population by 4.25%.

Myrtle Beach had a 2023 population of 39,697, estimates show. That ranked No.12 in South Carolina. Conway (27,985) ranked No.20 in the state, while North Myrtle Beach (20,303) ranked No.27.

Horry County as a whole saw its population increase more than 14,000, estimating a 397,478 figure for 2023.

For a full list of 2023 city populations in South Carolina, click here.

