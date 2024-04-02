Multiple first responders honored with lifesaving awards for saving a referee’s life

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office gave lifesaving awards to the first responders who helped save referee Kevin Domingue’s life after he collapsed during a high school basketball game back in January. The game was taking place at West St. Mary High School, and towards the end of the game Domingue collapsed causing St. Mary Parish deputies Chad and Ashleigh Wilson to take action.

“When we saw Mr. Domingue the ground, he collapsed, we both just kind of rushed to him,” said Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson.

Ashleigh and Chad started immediate aid on Domingue, along with New Iberia police officers Sgt. Daesha Hughes and Sgt. Craig Lewis who were both off duty, until other medical first responders showed up and were able to revive Domingue back to life.

Sean Denis, a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance, talks about the moment he was able to revive Domingue back to life.

“Next thing you know, we had him back, and I was like, all right, we got to go now. By the time we got him in the truck, he started talking to me and that was like the biggest relief,” said Denis.

Caleb Trahan was the EMT with Denis, and said he and Denis were just doing what they were trained to do.

“It’s just something that’s automatic. You’re just you’re going there, you’re going to help, you’re going to do what you got to do,” said Trahan.

New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor says this is a testament to everything police and medical personnel work for.

“There is no greater day for the ambulance personnel, the fire personnel, school personnel and law enforcement that you’re able to save a life,” said D’Albor.

With the help of everyone’s quick thinking, Domingue is still alive and grateful for everyone who gave him a second chance.

“They gave me the ability to go to my son’s wedding. They gave me the ability to hopefully see more grandchildren born. They gave me the ability to just enjoy the holidays, the easter holidays with my family. It’s just a great thing knowing what they gave to me,” said Domingue.

