Multiple explosions, fiery scene reported from Clinton Township plant

Hundreds of explosions were reported from the area of 15 Mile and Groesbeck in Clinton Township on Monday evening.

Residents from as far away as 22 Mile Road and Hayes reported hearing loud bangs that persisted for more than an hour and were still ongoing as of 9:40 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Clinton Township police asked residents to avoid the area. Smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

A fiery explosion was reported at the Select Distributors plant at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck in Clinton Township.

Multiple news agencies reported that the fire originated from Select Distributors, a plant that reportedly makes nitrous oxide tanks, among other things.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were on the scene. It was unclear whether any injuries had been reported.

Some of the explosions were captured on video and posted on social media.

Massive fire at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck tonight in Macomb County. Thought it was a fireworks show from the distance. pic.twitter.com/JmF5fsiSxV — Kurt Nagl (@kurt_nagl) March 5, 2024

NEW: Bob Cannon, Clinton twp supervisor tells me this: “We have our public safety as well as other public safety departments helping us with the issue. Encouraging people to stay far away and in their homes as ashes blowing.” pic.twitter.com/6WwsRG7sp9 — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) March 5, 2024

Most visual explosions of the night behind Groesbeck.



Been going on for 45 minutes now, power flickered on and off during this video. @macombdaily #Macomb #ClintonTownship #groesbeck pic.twitter.com/GEPDuCqpUt — Jarrett Maki (@JRNMaki) March 5, 2024

