Multiple emergency crews battling building fire in Lancaster County, area closed off
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Numerous emergency crews are busy battling a building fire in Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon and the area is closed.
In a Facebook post, Robert Fulton Fire Company said a building fire broke out at the 900 block of Bucks Heights Road in Drumore Township. Crews in York County were also dispatched to the multi-alarm fire.
Photos from the post show tall flames and a plume of black smoke coming from a farm-like property.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WHTM Severe Weather Alerts
The area is closed off to the public as fire departments work to put out the blaze.
This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.