Multiple emergency crews battling building fire in Lancaster County, area closed off

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Numerous emergency crews are busy battling a building fire in Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon and the area is closed.

In a Facebook post, Robert Fulton Fire Company said a building fire broke out at the 900 block of Bucks Heights Road in Drumore Township. Crews in York County were also dispatched to the multi-alarm fire.

Fire at 900 block of Heights Road, photo via Robert Fulton Fire Company Facebook

Photos from the post show tall flames and a plume of black smoke coming from a farm-like property.

The area is closed off to the public as fire departments work to put out the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

