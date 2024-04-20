Multiple displaced by Rockville apartment fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Multiple people were displaced by a fire that broke out in a Rockville apartment complex on Saturday evening.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a post at 6:37 p.m. that units were at the scene in the area of King Farm Drive and Pleasant Drive. Crews were working to put out a fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building there.

Woman sexually assaulted in Manassas, police say

The fire was extinguished by 7:12 p.m.

Residents in five apartment units were expected to relocate due to water damage caused by sprinklers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.