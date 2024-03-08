Multiple detained after West Valley City shooting

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — “Multiple people” have been detained after a shooting in West Valley City Thursday evening, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

Officers said it appears people from two different vehicles fired shots near 3500 S 3200 W.

No one was hit, the police department said. Officers are currently working to determine what happened and if/how the incidents are related.

