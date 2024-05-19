Multiple days of strong thunderstorms possible

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The warm, humid weather that has built into West Michigan will also come with the chance for strong thunderstorms over the next few days.

MONDAY

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Monday as a warm front lifts across the area. While the chance for severe weather is low, a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) is in place for West Michigan.

The highest chance for a strong storm would be during the evening hours. A few strong wind gusts or small hail would be possible.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will bring a much higher chance of severe storms. As of Sunday morning, areas west of US-131 are under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The remainder of the area is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).

The higher chance for severe weather remains off to the west in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri. Still, strong storms producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes remain possible.

The timing of this event is crucial. At this time, strong storms look to set up into the evening. If the system slows further into the overnight hours, the threat may slide into the early morning hours on Wednesday. If this is the case, the potential for strong storms may be lower.

BEHIND THE SYSTEM: COOL AND DRY

Behind the cold front, mild conditions settle in. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Conditions will remain dry through Friday. A few chances for rain may develop by Memorial Day weekend.

