Multiple crews searching for person in Mill Creek Lake

Amherst County, Va. (WFXR) – First Responders searched Thursday night for a person believed to have drowned in Mill Creek Lake earlier that evening.

The WFXR News Crew on scene said several agencies were on scene, including Amherst County, Monelison, Nelson County, and Virginia State Police. Many went out in boats to search the water for the missing person.

There’s no word on exactly when or how the person may have ended up in the water or their identity.

This story is continuing to develop. In addition to the crew on scene, we have reached out to officials in Amherst County to learn more. Stay with WFXR News on air and online for the latest.

