Multiple crashes close 1-70 near Goodland

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — Multiple crashes have closed Interstate 70 near Goodland.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down between mile marker 12 and 17, just west of Goodland. The road will remain closed until all of the accidents are cleared.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 24 from Highway 77 in Goodland and Road 14 west of Goodland. No injuries have been reported.

