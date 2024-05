TechCrunch

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, this time to probe multiple claims of "inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking." The ODI has already opened investigations into the car for complaints about braking loss, vehicle rollaway and doors that won't open. The NHTSA said the complaints allege that owners experienced sudden activation of the Automatic Emergency Braking system in moments where there were no other vehicles or obstructions in the path of their cars.