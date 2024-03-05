Multiple case plea results in 12-year sentence

Mar. 4—Nathaniel Aaron Snowden is well known to Cumberland County law enforcement investigators and at the age of 31, is a Range II offender with prospects of persistent offender label in the future.

Snowden, whose last known address was Bent Tree Dr., facing 13 charges, pleaded guilty in Criminal Court to eight offenses and when the math was done, he agreed to serve 12 years at 35%.

Snowden pleaded guilty to the following:

—Sale of more than .5 grams of meth occurring on March 24, 2023, and investigated by local law enforcement agencies during a controlled drug buy sting.

—Sale of more than 26 grams of meth occurring on March 28, 2023, and investigated by local law enforcement agencies during a controlled drug buy operation.

—Tampering with evidence occurring on May 2, 2023, during a CPD traffic stop.

—Aggravated burglary occurring on April 16, 2023, and investigated by CCSO. He is also banned from contact with the victim.

—Violation of the sex offender registration form law occurring on Dec. 5, 2022, and investigated by CPD.

—Aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $1,000, occurring on May 22, 2023 and investigated by CPD.

—Possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery occurring on April 6, 2023, and investigated by CCSO.

The remaining charges were dismissed.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Jeremy Connor Davis, 37, case in boundover status, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with fine and court costs waived. The sentence is to be served consecutive to a General Sessions Court sentence. The charge stems from a CPD search of a backpack on Iris Lane on Aug. 21, 2023.

—Shadayda Storm Farris, 28, charged with a probation violation, assault on a first responder, resisting a stop, arrest or search and criminal trespassing, pleaded guilty to assault on a first responder and resisting arrest and was given credit for 242 days served in jail. Probation was terminated in exchange for the jail credit. The charge is related to a Feb. 7, 2023, investigation by CCSO Deputy Morgan Alvarez.

—Derrick Dewayne Cody, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charing attempted tampering with evidence and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with fine and court costs waived. Probation will be transferred to Georgia. The charge stems from a Feb. 11 traffic stop by THP Trooper Ryder Cook on I-40.

—Ricky Allen Cooper, 57, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and driving under the influence and received a five-year sentence to serve current with probation violation sentence in Morgan County and anytime outstanding on an related charge in Fentress County. Fine and court costs were waived. The charges stem from a May 10 traffic stop on Genesis Rd. and the discovery of meth in the county jail during booking.

—Gary Wayne Durbin, 47, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for resale and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and anything seized during the arrest was forfeited. The charge stems from a CPD traffic stop on Lantana Rd. on Feb. 2.

—Brandon James Lakins, 37, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $10,000 (auto theft) and received a six-year sentence to serve at 30% with credit for 18 days already served. The charge stems from a Feb. 2 arrest for steeling a Jeep Renegade that was later recovered. Theft was investigated by CCSO.

—Lela Mae Walker, 73, pleaded guilty by information to a charge of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution and qualified for judicial diversion with plea set aside for a one-year probationary period. The incident was investigated by CCSO on Aug. 15, 2022.

