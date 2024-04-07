Multiple cars damaged, no one injured after shots fired on KC’s Plaza Saturday night

Several vehicles were damaged at the Country Club Plaza Saturday evening after shots were fired at the intersection of West 47th and Central streets, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police responded around 6:32 p.m. to a report of shots fired and people running near the Shake Shack restaurant. Arriving officers found several vehicles had been shot into, including that was occupied, according to a news release. No injuries were reported.

A police spokesman said in an email to The Star would not say is any storefronts or other nearby property was damaged. They did not say how many people may have been involved, but said the investigation is ongoing.

In June 2023, The Star reported crowds in front Shake Shack became so raucous that the restaurant started to close their dining room after 5 p.m. on weekends.

The restaurant later announced that it would close its dining room and restrooms from 5 to 10 p.m. The note has since been removed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call the KCPD Assault Squad 816-234-5227 or the TIPS Hotline.