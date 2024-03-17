Multiple cars burglarized at Lakeland apartments, two teens arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were arrested after 22 vehicles were broken into at an apartment complex in Lakeland.

Reports say the burglaries took place in the area of the Lakeland Town Square Apartments Friday night. SCSO detectives with the Burglary, Robbery, and Auto Theft unit identified Jevon James,18, and a 16-year-old teen as the suspects responsible.

The pair was taken into custody while occupying a stolen vehicle.

3 shot, 2 critically injured in Midtown shooting

James is charged with 15 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and possession of burglary tools.

The 16-year-old is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

A 15-year-old present during the arrest was reportedly transported on a warrant out of Millington concerning the stolen vehicle.

“Burglary and theft from motor vehicles are persistent problems in our community,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. “I am encouraged that our detectives were quickly able to make arrests and hopefully bring some comfort to the victims of these crimes.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.