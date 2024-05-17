Multiple bullet holes found in cars, home in East Boston

Multiple bullet holes were found in cars and a home in East Boston.

The apparent shooting happened in a neighborhood near Maverick St. and Liverpool St. late Thursday night and into Friday morning

Boston police surrounded the neighborhood with flashing cruisers and investigators were seen taking notes and putting down ast least 17 evidence markers.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard more than 10 gunshots. She said she’s heard gunshots on this street before and it makes her scared.

Officers also put up yellow police tape to block off the neighborhood as they talked to witnesses.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more info.

We’ve found multiple cars with apparent bullet holes in them after police surrounded an East Boston neighborhood near Maverick St. and Liverpool St. overnight @boston25 pic.twitter.com/mG52sgyBUB — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) May 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

