Multiple brown water advisories in effect across isles

May 14—1/2

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

A brown water advisory has been issued for Oahu's North Shore, from the shores of Kaena Point to Kahuku to Kaaawa.

2/2

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

A brown water advisory has been issued for Kaneohe Bay.

The state Health Department has issued multiple brown water advisories across various Hawaiian isles due to heavy rains.

>> On Oahu, a brown water advisory has been issued for Kailua Beach Park and Kaneohe Bay, as well as Oahu's North Shore, from the shores of Kaena Point to Kahuku to Kaaawa.

>> On Hawaii island, a brown water advisory has been issued covering waters from Holoholokai Beach Park to Pololu Valley, as well as at HIlo Bay and along the Hamakua coast.

>> On Kauai, a brown water advisory remains in effect at Koloa Landing.

"Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters," said the department. "The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris."

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the department recommends staying out if the water is brown.

The state Health Department recommends people "continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns."

0 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .