Multiple break-ins, cars stolen near Raintree Lake in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are stepping up patrols in a lakefront neighborhood that had multiple cars stolen and broken into the same night.

One family had two cars stolen from their driveway.

“It’s like 20 plus people that were hit it just keeps going and going,” Tosha Blade said scrolling through a Facebook group for the Raintree Lake neighborhood.

Posts are filled with people who became victims of crime early Monday morning in the North Shore area of the lake.

“Everyone was putting stuff on there. Hey my car is gone, hey my car was broken into,” she demonstrated.

While the posts led neighbors to assess there were seven cars stolen and more than 20 cars broken into, Lee’s Summit police were only able to track down reports for three stolen cars, and five break ins.

Tosha Blade’s daughter woke her up to say her 2012 BMW was missing and they called police. Soon they realized the family’s Jeep Gladiator was stolen too.

“As they arrived I go well they didn’t just get one, they got two,” Blade said.

Video shows a group of about six thieves arrive on Nautilus Place.

“When they hit the street they had two other stolen vehicles and they left like a red Hyundai Elantra with the door open windows down and it was still running.

Her daughter’s car had thousands of dollars worth of softball equipment inside and her backpack with her Chromebook and bank card. It was used at a gas station on Bannister Road.

“Other people in the neighborhood their bank cards were in there and that’s where they went too. Police told me that’s not the first time, it’s always that gas station,” Blade said.

Blade was able to track the jeep via an app to an Independence home.

“They went off-roading, they put about 200 miles on it. It was caked in mud,” she said.

Police told her they were familiar with the home, but Blade says police told her while they could tow her vehicle, they couldn’t question anyone living there.

“Last month they went in there and recovered 10 stolen vehicles. I guess this house is something that it just keeps happening. So wouldn’t you do something about that?” she wondered.

The BMW was found totaled Wednesday afternoon. Lee’s Summit police say they are still working to determine what happened to the other stolen vehicles from the neighborhood.

