Multiple arrested in Vancouver stolen vehicle operation, 2 cars, firearms, fentanyl seized: police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were arrested in Vancouver during a stolen vehicle operation (SVO) which also recovered two cars, firearms and fentanyl, authorities say.

Friday evening, the Vancouver Police Department began the SVO with a stolen Jeep Cherokee. The driver was arrested and found to be wanted on another stolen vehicle case out of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officials say.

While Portland police were conducting their own SVO at the same time, a Honda eluded the PPB officers, eventually making its way into Vancouver. Vancouver Officers eventually found the Honda and arrested the driver, who had also violated a No Contact Domestic Violence Order with the passenger in the car, authorities say.

Both the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the Honda were booked into the Clark County Jail.

In a separate incident that night, a vehicle eluded PPB officers into Vancouver. Officers say they found the van, which had driven recklessly throughout the city. They were eventually able to arrest and book the driver, who was also wanted on a parole violation, authorities say.

A short time later, officers say they found a suspect wanted on firearms charges driving a stolen Mercedes. While attempting to flee from police across the Glenn Jackson Bridge, PPB officers were able to intervene, arresting the suspect on Clark County felony warrants and new charges added in Multnomah County, officials say.

At the end of the SVO, Vancouver officers found another stolen car and detained its occupants, later finding two firearms and fentanyl inside. No arrests have been made in this case, as is is still being investigated, authorities say.

