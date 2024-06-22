Multiple arrested in Vancouver Fred Meyer retail theft mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight people were arrested during a retail theft mission at a Vancouver Fred Meyer on June 14, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO detectives said they arrested the eight people at the Orchards Fred Meyer on theft charges and outstanding warrants. All were booked into the Clark County jail.

Multiple people were arrested in a retail theft mission at a Vancouver Fred Meyer on June 14, 2024. (Courtesy: Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Additionally, various items were recovered including alcohol, a KitchenAid mixer, a hoverboard, beauty products, an area rug, electronics, power tools, clothing and propane tanks, officials say.

According to CCSO, this was their second retail theft mission in June, with the previous mission resulting in 12 arrests.

