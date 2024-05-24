Multiple ambulances respond to crash involving RTA bus

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An early morning crash in East Cleveland involved a car and RTA bus.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on Friday, May 24 near Euclid and Doan Avenues.

Circle K offering 40 cents off every gallon of gas

According to the Greater Regional Transit Authority, a car crossed the center line, hit the bus and then crashed into a building.

FOX 8 video and pictures from the scene show the car badly damaged and airbags deployed. The RTA bus appeared to have front-end damage near the door.

Watch: Suspected Hopkins Airport thieves caught

Crews on the scene report multiple ambulances responded.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo



FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

RTA says the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital along with some passengers. No word on the extent of the injuries or how many people were on the bus.

The RTA driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.