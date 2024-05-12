Multiple agencies search for missing boater on Lake Jackson, FWC says

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for a missing boater in Highlands County Saturday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, a boater was reported missing on Lake Jackson at about 6 p.m.

FWC crews were joined by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department and the Sebring Fire Department in the search.

The search efforts continued into Sunday. The Veteran’s Beach Boat Ramp has been closed while crews keep looking.

