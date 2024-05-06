Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple agencies have responded to a large structure fire in Canutillo on Sunday evening, May 5.

The fire is along 6th Street in Canutillo and smoke was visible for miles.

A witness told KTSM that three houses were impacted. One structure appears to be destroyed.

The fire is reported to have been knocked down, according to a social media post from the El Paso Fire Department, which has responded to help assist with the incident. Crews are looking for hotspots, El Paso Fire said.

West Valley, Dona Ana and El Paso fire departments have responded and are on the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

