Multiday severe weather risk ramps up on Sunday across Plains

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the threat of a multiday severe weather risk across the southern tier of the country that could produce hail, damaging winds and tornadoes as it sweeps from west to east.

The first round of thunderstorm activity is expected to fire over the Plains on Sunday, with communities further east in the threat zones on Monday and Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted communities around Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas, for being at the greatest threat for severe storms late on Sunday.

The FOX Forecast Center said that if there is a limiting factor with the storms, it is moisture, which could help tamper the tornado risk.

"On Sunday, we’re going to be covering what’s going to be happening not only in Kansas, but also the southern Plains as well as this front is going to be moving through. In addition to the severe weather, there’s a shot at even seeing some strong winds as well. And that includes Amarillo as well as Roswell and even Carlsbad," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer.

EL NINO CONTINUES FADING AS OPPOSITE LA NINA LOOMS FOR SUMMER

The threat of showers and thunderstorms is expected to dip southeastward to start the Easter week, where communities in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi are all in a heightened risk zone for severe weather.

The severity of the thunderstorms will be dependent on Sunday’s developments, but forecasters believe enough instability and moisture will be present for a new round of showers and storms to erupt.

Cities such as Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, are in the likely threat zone, which includes all modes of severe weather.

With the addition of moisture and the threat of multiple rounds of rain, the risk of flash flooding is expected to increase along the Gulf Coast.

The FOX Forecast Center said some storms could have rain rates of between 1-2" per hour, which can quickly inundate drainage systems.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue to slide eastward into Tuesday and impact communities along the Gulf Coast.

The FOX Forecast Center will be monitoring both the cold front and the chance of development of an additional area of low pressure.

The exact interaction between the two will tell the tale of whether significant threats for hail, gusty winds and tornadoes will exist into the mid-week time frame.

Forecast models show the entire wet weather regime will exit the Eastern Seaboard by Friday, leaving behind tranquil but warm conditions for the Easter holiday.





Original article source: Multiday severe weather risk ramps up on Sunday across Plains