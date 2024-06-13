Multiagency center gathers tornado recovery resources under one roof

Jun. 12—Some residents of Rogers, Mayes and Delaware counties affected by the May 25 tornado need help filing insurance claims. Others are looking for household items to replace those lost in the storm or mental health help to process their losses.

For some, it's all of the above.

About 20 organizations assembled a multiagency resource center at the Claremore Expo Center from 1-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 6-7, to assist people with these needs and more.

The organizations, ranging from Christian groups like Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to the Rogers County Health Department and Grand Mental Health, are all members of Oklahoma Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster.

American Red Cross volunteers met attendees at the door and led them to chairs where they could sit and fill out intake forms. Then, volunteers with orange lanyards matched people to relevant resources.

Alondra Orozco's property near Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs was damaged but not destroyed. At the resource center, she said, she got gift cards to help pay for food and utilities and gave her information to a few organizations that promised to contact her later.

"I feel very blessed to have my home," Orozco said. "We're still living there, and some people lost their homes."

The tornado blew several windows and walls off Kenny Marshall's house in Claremore. At the expo center, he said, he arranged for volunteers from Samaritan's Purse to clean up his house and rebuild the damaged structures.

Sheila and Craig Filby didn't have power at their house in Claremore for 10 days. They came to the expo center to get help replacing food that had spoiled in their freezer.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints distributed household products and food boxes. Organizer Genette Largent said each box contained enough food for two people for two days, though she added she and other volunteers were being "kind of generous" if anyone requested extra boxes.

Craig Filby, an Army veteran, said the assistance of Disabled American Veterans and other groups was "such a blessing."

Tommy Sellers, Rogers County commander for the DAV, said the organization offers grants of $1,000 to veterans who lost their homes to the tornado, as well as $750 for food or clothing and $500 for cleanup.

The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency is also helping people displaced from their homes. Rosalind Maynor and Sheila Calvin helped attendees apply for the Richard Lillard Emergency Housing Fund, which can cover a rent payment or a hotel stay for up to $1,500.

The Red Cross facilitated the resource center, and volunteers have been on the ground since 3 a.m. May 26, said Regional Disaster Program Manager Jeremiah Johnson.

Red Cross volunteers have provided affected residents with shelter, food and other household items since the tornado hit. They also assessed house damage, determining 500 houses had been damaged; at least 150 were nearly or fully destroyed.

Johnson said the Red Cross is only as strong as the community, and he said he was thankful for everyone who has volunteered in the response and recovery effort.

"While [the Red Cross] facilitated things here, this is definitely all the members of [Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster] coming together to stand up for the community," Johnson said.

Shelters have closed and mobile feeding and supply routes have concluded, but assistance is always available at 1-800-RED CROSS.

Also, residents are advised to report any damage to damage.ok.gov. Though power has been fully restored to Claremore's electric grid, those whose homes are still without power should call 918-283-8299 or email claremoreelectric@claremore.com.

Residents of Rogers and Mayes counties can call 918-205-1553 for help clearing debris and fixing up their home. Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, also providing this assistance, can be reached at 1-844-690-9198.

City and county officials ask residents to stack green debris in lengths of 10 feet or less by the side of the road.

Cherokee Nation citizens and their households can apply for emergency assistance until June 26. They can apply at any Cherokee Housing office, with locations in Claremore, Catoosa, Pryor, Tahlequah, Vinita, Stilwell and Sallisaw.