New multi-venue restaurant in Ashwaubenon approved by village board | Streetwise

A rendering image of the new restaurant bar proposed at 789 Armed Forces Drive, in Ashwaubenon.

ASHWAUBENON − A new multi-venue restaurant and bar project was approved during Tuesday's Village Board meeting.

The new three-story building will have a pizzeria on the first floor, barbecue-style restaurant on the second floor and event venue on the third floor. The Village Board approved the project 4-3, with three votes against due to parking concerns. Andy Szymanski, who co-owns Anduzzi's Sports Club, is the owner of the new restaurant.

According to the site plan, the building will have a patio, stage and additional outdoor seating along the western and southern sides of the building. The property for the new restaurant is connected in the far southeastern corner, through the parking lot, to Anduzzi's, 1992 Holmgren Way.

Between the proposed restaurant and Anduzzi’s, there will be 300 parking stalls. The maximum seating capacity of the restaurant is about 600 in total.

The property on Armed Forces Drive was purchased by 789 Armed Forces Drive LLC in December 2021 for $4,018,000.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

