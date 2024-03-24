Multi-vehicle crash on US-221 in Bedford County cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–VDOT has cleared the multi-vehicle crash on US-221 in Bedford County.

All lanes on both US-221 and Rt. 1425 have been reopened.

–

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on US-221 in Bedford County due to a multi-vehicle crash near Graves Mill Road.

As of 12:09 p.m., all north lanes are closed.

VDOT also reports the crash has closed all west lanes on Rt. 1425 near Forest Rd as well.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

