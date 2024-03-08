Multi-vehicle crash near Howe Avenue leads to arrest

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect Thursday night who crashed a vehicle into two other vehicles before leading deputies on a pursuit.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident began around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. The initial crash happened near Folsom Boulevard and Howe Avenue.

Officials added that a K-9 named Dax was responsible for apprehending the suspect.

This article will be updated as soon as information is made available.

