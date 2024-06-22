A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a 76-year-old man, law enforcement officials say.

The crash happened at 10:15 a.m. Friday on Alabama 110 about nine miles east of the city of Montgomery, said Senior Trooper Joshua Thompson of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Union Springs resident Eugene Lysykanycz was injured when the 2010 Volvo CC Sport he was driving was struck by a 2024 GMC 2500 driven by Matthew D. Tanaka, 36, of Eclectic, Thompson said. After that collision, Lysykanycz's vehicle then struck a 2023 Mack MD6 commercial truck driven by Dalton C. Hill, 25, of Montgomery.

Lysykanycz was pronounced deceased at the scene, Thompson said.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash, and no other information was immediately released by ALEA.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery kills 76-year-old man